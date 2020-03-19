Northern Michigan Cleaning Company Hosts Disinfectant Giveaway

So many things have become tough to find in stores now, including disinfectant.

But a northern Michigan cleaning company wants to make sure everyone can keep their house clean.

Wendy’s Cleaning & Service is giving away 400 bottles of disinfectant today.

All you have to do is drive up to their station at the Harbor Light Community Chapel.

They’ll give it to you right in your car, and you can drive away with a new bottle of disinfectant.

Harbor Light Community Chapel is locates at 8220 Clayton Rd. in Harbor Springs.

They will be there while supplies last and, as of noon, they still have plenty!