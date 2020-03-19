MTM On The Road: Great Lakes Goddess

A Northern Michigan woman is creating a collection of jewelry made from items found by the lakeshore.

Anna Buell’s business Great Lakes Goddess, creates handmade goods including jewelry and home decor that represents the Great Lakes region.

People can find items from Great Lakes Goddess across Northern Michigan at artisan shops and markets, and 5% of all profits are donated to preserving the Great Lakes.

She hand picks and polishes most of the stones that are used in her jewelry and home décor, walking out of her house on Old Mission Peninsula and roaming the shorelines.

Wake up with Regan Blissett and photojournalist Stephanie Adkins as they see how she makes her masterpieces.

Check out her work here, or find her on Etsy.