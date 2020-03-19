Mecosta Co. Deputies Looking for Thief Who Stole $40K Worth of Items

Police in Mecosta County need your help figuring out who stole thousands of dollars worth of items from a home.

The sheriff’s office says someone took all this stuff from a seasonal home in Chippewa Township.

That includes a zero turn mower, two four wheelers, a bass boat, three guns and ammo.

The stolen property is estimated to be worth more than $40,000.

Deputies say there were three other break-ins in the area recently similar to this one.

If you know anything call the sheriff’s office.