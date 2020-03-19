Manage Your Pandemic Anxiety Virtually with Pine Rest in Traverse City

Healthcare just got easier than ever with telehealth.

Michelle met with Kristine Wilmoth, MSCP, LLP to talk about their options at Pine Rest in Traverse City.

They are making appointments easier than ever by offering you pandemic anxiety treatment at the touch of a button.

Kristine Wilmouth and her team at Pine Rest are switching to virtual appointments so that patients can still be seen from the comfort of their own home.

She explained how this works, the technology they use, and how to set up an appointment.

They are accepting nearly all insurances at this point and potential patients should call 1 (800) 678-5500 for therapy or psychiatric appointments.

To learn more about Pine Rest in Traverse City, www.pinerest.org