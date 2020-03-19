Hook & Hunting: DNR Closes Facilities to General Public

Right now, the DNR is not allowing the general public into any of their facilities across Michigan because of the coronavirus pandemic.

That makes our Hook & Hunting segment a little more challenging.

We still have some information you should know during this time.

Some DNR facilities will be open by appointment and only to customers who need services like getting hunting, fishing and charter licenses.

Fishing and hunting licenses, camping reservations and other items are still available to buy online.

Burn permits are available for free at Michigan.gov.

At 8 a.m. on Thursday the state also closed shooting ranges.

The opening of the Silver Lake State Park ORV area is now delayed until May 1.