Gov. Whitmer: ‘We Don’t Have Enough Tests’

The chief nursing officer of Beaumont Health Systems, announced Michigan’s first death due to the coronavirus.

Health officials say the man had other underlying health issues.

The state has also announced there are now 110 confirmed cases in the state.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addressed the state on Wednesday. The Q&A portion of the address, she laid out the state’s priorities for who should get tested for the virus.

“We don’t have enough tests; we don’t have enough resources to process the tests just in terms of the ability to run them quick enough,” she said. “At this point, we are concerned about the system being overtaxed, and we’re also concerned about not having enough tests to do all of the tests that we believe are necessary. And I want to just expand on that for a minute because is very important that with the tests that we have—because we’re still waiting on the federal government to give us more—that we prioritize who those tests are being given to.”

Gov. Whitmer says that need to prioritize means if she started exhibiting signs, she would do what other younger, healthier, low-risk people are being advised to do.

“Yesterday, someone from the press estimate if I had been tested and I said no, I’m I am healthy I am exhibiting no signs,” she said. “I have had no known exposure with anyone who has…and if I somehow became aware that I had, I would do what I’ve been telling the public to do…stay at home, self-quarantine I don’t want to add a burden on to a healthcare system that I don’t need to.”

That saves the tests for those who need them.

“If I was a person with a medical vulnerability, or I was someone in the older age range that we know where this can be incredibly dangerous, I would want to get a test; if I had known some sort of exposure,” she said.

Here in Northern Michigan cases have been confirmed in a Leelanau County man and an Otsego County man.

There is a woman from Charlevoix County with the virus, but she is being treated downstate.

Montcalm County declared a local state of emergency after a case was confirmed there.

The most cases are in Oakland County with 23 cases there.

For the newest updates in the Coronavirus at all times, go here.