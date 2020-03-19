Golf Courses Can Still Be Open For Play Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Although many businesses have shut down and events have been cancelled, golf courses were given the ability to remain open for play.

It was confirmed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s office that facilities at a golf course like clubhouses and restaurants needed to follow the guidelines of no on-premises consumption, but people could still come and play a round of golf.

“When the stuff about the virus first became apparent and people were starting to close things down, and we were talking about social distancing, my first thought was that golf would still be a pretty good place to keep your social distance,” said Greg Johnson, who does media services for Golf Association Of Michigan and Michigan PGA.

Many courses in northern Michigan aren’t open for the season yet, but concerns around the virus will not delay those openings.

This gives people something active to do while still being healthy and keeping a social distance.

“There’s so many health and wellness benefits to playing golf and walking. One 18 hole round is approximately 10,000 steps in a day, it’s a stress reliever, an anxiety reliever, and being outside is always good for people, so I think maybe people know that but now there’s an opportunity to reconnect with the game a little bit and enjoy it,” said Chris Whitten, the executive director of the Golf Association of Michigan.

Most local courses open for the season anywhere from April to May.