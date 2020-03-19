Ferris State University to Close Residence Halls, Campus Apartments

The coronavirus has led to more changes for Ferris State University students.

Wednesday night the university announced its closing all residence halls, apartments and suites on campus.

About 400 students have until Sunday, March 22 at 5 p.m. to move out of their spring 2020 housing.

Those students say they’re scrambling trying to figure out how to move out so quickly.

The school says 2,800 other students who did not return to campus after spring break can call the university set up a move out date and time.

Ferris, like many universities and schools in the state, canceled its spring commencement ceremonies.

They are also currently doing online courses only.

The university says they are trying to do what is best for their staff and students.

Those in situations where they cannot go to their permanent homes, or maybe this is considered their only home, can submit a waiver.

The university will work with those students on a case-to-case basis.