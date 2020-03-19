Ferris State University Closing Down All Residence Halls

Universities and schools throughout the state are making big changes including cancelling commencement ceremonies, extending online classes and now, closing down residence halls.

Ferris State University announced this to students Wednesday night.

It includes apartments and on campus suites as well.

Right now there are about 400 students on campus.

They need to be out by Sunday at 5 p.m.

However, the nearly 2,800 students who chose not come back after spring break will be able to schedule a time to collect their belongings.

“We want them to return to their permanent residence by Sunday,” said Michelle Rasmussen, the Communications Officer for Ferris State University.

Ferris State University says this is the next step in keeping students, staff and the Big Rapids community safe.

However they realize for some, going home isn’t an option.

“Our international students and those with highly exceptional housing needs, we will work with each of those individual students to ensure they have a place to stay,” said Rasmussen.

Families living in the campus apartments do not have to leave.

The university will create a system to help make the moving process easier.

“Housing has implemented an express checkout process to make it as easy as possible,” said Rasmussen.

However it’s different for students who aren’t on campus right now.

“Those students will have all semester to schedule a time with housing that works best for them to come and complete the checkout process,” said Rasmussen.

One student says while she feels the university is making the right call, she has concerns about her online courses back at her rural home.

“I’m trying to prepare like how am I going to do all this homework. I have to personally drive to my sisters house because she has WiFi but some kids aren’t lucky enough to have that type of resource,” said Jenny Appledorn, freshman, Ferris State University.

On top of that she has some unanswered questions.

“Am I going to get refunds for room and board for paying this semester because that’s one reason why I’m in student debt right now?” asked Appledorn.

The university says they are working to find a solution when it comes to refunds.