Eastern Upper Peninsula Transportation Authority Holds Emergency Board Meeting

The Eastern Upper Peninsula Transportation Authority held an emergency board meeting today to discuss their plan in response to covid-19.

EUPTA serves Chippewa and Luce Counties with busses and ferry service to Drummond, Neebish and Sugar Islands.

Frequent contact with customers have concerned employees and administration.

Different measures were discussed to limit contact with the biggest concern being the ferry operators.

“If our ferry crews have to be quarantined because of the virus, we have no service. There are not too many alternatives available to resupply those crews if they should have to be quarantined,” said EUPTA Board Chair, John Waltman.

