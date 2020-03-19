District Health Department #10 to Close Offices to Public
District Health Department #10 will close its offices to the public March 23 through April 5.
The health department says it will continue to provide as many services as possible to the public by appointment only.
If you are in need of public health services, please contact the DHD#10 office in your area to schedule an appointment. The following are numbers for each office:
Crawford County 989-348-7800
Kalkaska County 231-258-8669
Lake County 231-745-4663
Manistee County 231-723-3595
Mason County 231-845-7381
Mecosta County 231-592-0130
Missaukee County 231-839-7167
Newaygo County 231-689-7300
Oceana County 231-873-2193
Wexford County 231-775-9942