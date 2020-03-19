District Health Department #10 to Close Offices to Public

Karie Herringa,

District Health Department #10 will close its offices to the public March 23 through April 5.

The health department says it will continue to provide as many services as possible to the public by appointment only.

If you are in need of public health services, please contact the DHD#10 office in your area to schedule an appointment. The following are numbers for each office:

Crawford County             989-348-7800

Kalkaska County               231-258-8669

Lake County                       231-745-4663

Manistee County             231-723-3595

Mason County                  231-845-7381

Mecosta County               231-592-0130

Missaukee County          231-839-7167

Newaygo County             231-689-7300

Oceana County                 231-873-2193

Wexford County              231-775-9942

