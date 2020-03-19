District Health Department #10 to Close Offices to Public

District Health Department #10 will close its offices to the public March 23 through April 5.

The health department says it will continue to provide as many services as possible to the public by appointment only.

If you are in need of public health services, please contact the DHD#10 office in your area to schedule an appointment. The following are numbers for each office:

Crawford County 989-348-7800

Kalkaska County 231-258-8669

Lake County 231-745-4663

Manistee County 231-723-3595

Mason County 231-845-7381

Mecosta County 231-592-0130

Missaukee County 231-839-7167

Newaygo County 231-689-7300

Oceana County 231-873-2193

Wexford County 231-775-9942