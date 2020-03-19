Day Six of Self-Quarantine: Kids Help Your Parents, Christine Kanerva’s Blog

In today’s blog, I’m talking to the kids who are sitting at home!

I interviewed my mom, Angela Kanerva, who is a sixth grade teacher and she has some great advise on how kids can keep busy during quarantine while reducing some of the stress that may be happening at home.

Q: How can the COVID-19 virus impact kids?

A: “The coronavirus is probably a word that kids are hearing a lot about, but don’t really understand what’s going on in the world about it.” “But they may see things like escalating stress going on at home and parents talking about jobs and money and worries, things that are really grown up problems, that grownups have to deal with and that we don’t want kids to stress and worry about.”

Q: So, what are a few things kids can do to take away some of that stress?

A: “Everybody needs to chip in and do their part, including kids. Kids can do the dishes, kids can load the dishwasher, kids can fold laundry, sort the socks; everybody needs to chip in and do something so that everybody’s contributing.”

Q: Other than cleaning, what is another thing kids can do to really help their parents?

A: “The biggest thing I’m hearing right now is, ‘stop fighting!’ We have a lot of kids who are at their whits-end with being at home and they’re not seeing their friends, they’re not going over to their friends house. So I would tell kids the best thing you can do is go find something constructive to do: play with your siblings, a board-game, go watch TV, maybe learn to talk and phrase things a little bit more positively or kind, maybe respect and show that consideration for other people in your family, especially in this time when it’s stressful.”

Q: From a teacher’s perspective, what should parents know when homeschooling for the first time?

A: “We need to keep the kids learning; we need them to read books, we need them to do math facts, practice those skills that they would be normally practicing in school. This is not a three week vacation, it can’t be. We need kids engaged in learning. Now, that doesn’t always mean paper and pencil. They could be cooking, baking, building, constructing, sewing, learning to play the piano or instrument. This time is vital to kids sustaining their learning over a period of time.”

“And I’m going to tell kids too… Guys you have to cut your parents some slack on the math. We didn’t learn it the way you learned it and so parents might be very stressed about having to explain mathematics to their kid. I’m going to tell all the kids, hey, if your parent is willing to help you learn maybe a different way of doing it, take them up on it.”

In conclusion, my mom says stay positive and work together to sustain a stress-free household.

If you have any recommendations of what I can do during my quarantine, email me at christinekanerva@9and10news.com.