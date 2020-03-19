Coronavirus Crisis Federal Response: $100 Billion Relief Package

President Trump is taking more steps in the national effort to combat the coronavirus in the U.S.

The president signed a $100 billion coronavirus relief package into law on Wednesday.

It includes provisions for free testing and paid emergency leave.

Lawmakers are also working on a trillion-dollar rescue package.

And President Trump invoked emergency powers to allow his administration to ask private companies to make necessary medical supplies, including face masks and ventilators.

But in the wake of this pandemic, the president also took a moment to applaud the public for how it’s been coping with the significant hurdles that have followed.

“I want to thank all Americans for pulling together, for coming together, for doing what they have to do. It’s been incredible, it’s been inspirational,” he said.

The Trump administration also wants money for the airline and hotel industries, help for small businesses, and direct payments for everyday Americans beginning next month.

Marc Short, Vice President Mike Pence’s Chief of Staff, said, “The economy is strong, the foundation of it, but the reality is there’s so many people impacted in the short term. So we need to make sure that action is taken quickly to give them the resources they need.”

After another brutal day on Wall Street, a big change is headed for the New York Stock Exchange.

Beginning Monday, the trading floor will be closed.

The news comes after a trader and an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

Durng the closure, all trading will be done electronically.

And taking a look at how Wall Street did on Wednesday, the DOW lost more than 1,300 points, closing below 20,000 for the first time in three years.

The Index gave up nearly all of its gains since President Trump took office.

The Nasdaq also dipped, losing nearly 350 points.

And the S&P 500 Index lost about 130 points.

Stock futures aren’t looking much better, the DOW dipped more than 800 points in after-hours trading.