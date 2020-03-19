Congressman Moolenaar Holds Telephone Town Hall

Michigan Congressman John Moolenaar is keeping busy during the coronavirus pandemic.

He held a telephone town hall earlier Thursday afternoon and says he’s worked on legislation to help the country and Michigan.

“It includes funding to cover the cost of corona virus testing for individuals and requires insurers to cover testing coverage for patients. We don’t want the cost of a test to be a burden. The more data we have the better equipped we will be to handle the situation,” said Congressman Moolenaar.

Moolenaar also says $14.5 million from recently signed legislation will go to helping Michigan respond to outbreak.

At 9:30 on Friday, Congressman Bill Huizenga is doing something similar to allow people the chance to ask questions.

We’ll be live streaming the call in its entirety on our website.