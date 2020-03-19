City of East Jordan: Wipes Should Not Be Flushed in the Toilet

With a heavy focus on disinfecting, you’re likely using more wipes than ever.

The City of East Jordan wants to remind everyone that wipes shouldn’t be flushed.

They say just Thursday, they cleaned several garbage bags full of wipes out of their system.

They say toilet paper breaks down, but wipes (even those labeled flushable) clog things up.

“We need to remind people that these wipes, baby wipes, Lysol wipes, Clorox wipes, they don’t break down in the sewer collection system like regular toilet paper does, and it really plugs up pumps and a plugged pump can lead to a backup in someone’s home,” said Kate Mowbray, City of East Jordan Waste Water Superintendent.

They also add, for those of you out of toilet paper, napkins, tissues, and paper towels also shouldn’t be flushed.