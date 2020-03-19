Central Michigan University Postpones Commencement Ceremonies, Study Abroad Programs
Central Michigan University postponed their May commencement ceremonies.
President Bob Davies says the decision was made to protect the health of their students and the students’ families.
The university says its possible commencement could happen in August.
They also announced all classes, tests and exams will continue to be online-only through the end of the semester.
All summer study abroad programs have also been canceled.