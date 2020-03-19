BREAKING: Michigan Coronavirus Cases Jumps to 336

Health officials say there are now 336 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan, including one in Isabella County.

There have been three deaths in Michigan within 24 hours linked to the coronavirus.

Thursday morning Henry Ford Health System reported a coronavirus death of an 81-year-old patient. They say it happened Wednesday in Detroit.

Downstate media is reporting a death of a woman in her 50s at McLaren Oakland Hospital.

In Northern Michigan, cases have been confirmed in a Leelanau County man and an Otsego County man.

There is a woman from Charlevoix County with the virus, but she is being treated downstate.

Montcalm County declared a local state of emergency after a case was confirmed there.

Right now, there are confirmed cases in Bay, Charlevoix, Clinton, Eaton, Genesee, Ingham, Isabella, Jackson, Kent, Livingston, Macomb, Midland, Monroe, Montcalm, Oakland, Otsego, Ottawa, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties.