BREAKING: Two More Coronavirus Deaths in Michigan

Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit is reporting the state’s second confirmed coronavirus death.

The hospital says the patient was 81 years old and passed away Wednesday.

As we continue to respond aggressively to this pandemic and monitor developments, both around the world and now here in our nation, we knew we would eventually have to make this announcement,” said Bob Riney, President, Healthcare Operations and Chief Operating Officer, Henry Ford Health System. “We are deeply saddened by this outcome and our hearts remain with the patient’s family and friends.”

The Detroit Free Press is reporting a patient at McLaren Oakland Hospital, a woman in her 50s with pre-existing health problems, also died.

The deaths are Michigan’s second and third linked to coronavirus.

The first death was a 50-year-old man with underlying medical conditions in Wayne County.

Wednesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the total number of COVID-19 cases in Michigan is now 110.

For the latest coronavirus news and additional resources, click here.