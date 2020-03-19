Bernie Sanders Assessing Campaign After Biden Takes 3 More States

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders says he’s taking some time to re-assess his presidential campaign.

It comes after his rival, Joe Biden, won three more state primaries.

Biden has a commanding lead over his remaining opponents, with 1,180 delegates.

Sanders continues to fall further behind with 885 delegates.

And Rep. Tulsi Gabbard has only two.

To secure the nomination, 1,991 delegates are needed.

In the Republican race, President Trump has already clinched the nomination with 1,330 delegates.