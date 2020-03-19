Bay Area Transportation Authority Makes Changes to Services

Bay Area Transportation Authority says they’re making changes to their service starting Friday.

Many of their routes including the Bayline and City Loop will now end at 8 p.m.

However, City Loop Route Three and the Leelanau Loop have been suspended.

BATA says these changes will last until at least April 1.

BATA also says they’re cleaning vehicles and facilities more frequently.

They recommend only using public transportation when necessary.