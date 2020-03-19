B2 in Cadillac: Shop 2 Give 15% to The Manton Rotary Club

The B2 Outlet Store in Cadillac is giving back and helping the community make a difference.

It’s part of their Shop 2 Give program.

This month, they are giving 15% of the proceeds from your purchase to the Manton Rotary Club.

But you have to have the flyer or mention the rotary club when checking out.

Julie Harmon, president of the Manton Rotary Club, says that the money raised allows them to continue making a big difference in the community.

“What we’ve decided to use the money for is to buy books for all of the Manton kindergarten students,” Harmon said. “We’re very big on education and we want to be here to help the school and it’s very important for our students to read.”

They hope to raise about $250 to buy around $100.