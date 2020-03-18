Women’s Resource Center Continues to Stay Open, Provide Support

During this time when many are staying home, local prosecutor’s offices say there is an increase in at-home crimes including domestic abuse.

The Midland County Prosecutor says in the last week they have received 12 domestic violence complaints. Five of those cases were felonies and charges have been authorized in nine of those new cases.

If you are in an unsafe environment, there is help for you.

“We have a 24-hour helpline that’s answered by advocates,” said Juliette Schultz, the executive director for the Women’s Resource Center in Traverse City.

The Women’s Resource Center in Traverse City is continuing to provide support to those in need.

The center says those in need or who do not feel safe can still reach out for help.

They’re even continuing to welcome guests into their shelter.

However they have made some changes.

They have cut all face to face interactions with clients.

They have also been utilizing a bench outside their front door to provide survivors with essentials they have needed throughout this time.

The center says they expect an increase in calls as the spread of the virus continues.

With people being laid off, the needs for basic needs like groceries and diapers and formula and things that we all take for granted are increasing,” said Schultz.

Another change is their thrift shop will be closed for the next two weeks.

You can contact the Women’s Resource Center at 231-941-1210.