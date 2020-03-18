Woman Who Flew Into Chippewa County Airport Positive for Coronavirus

Health officials confirmed coronavirus in a woman who flew through the Chippewa County International Airport earlier this week.

Wednesday morning President Donald Trump says the U.S. and Canada agreed to close the border to non-essential traffic for the time being.

Algoma Public Health in Canada says the woman flew through the airport March 15

It’s now the first positive case in the Algoma region.

The health department says if you flew on Delta 4212 into Chippewa County International Airport on March 15 at around 10:45 p.m. to call your health care provider.

The patient has since been discharged from the Sault Area Hospital in Ontario and is now in self-isolation at home.