Village of Kalkaska Breaks Ground on Railroad Square

A major project for the village of Kalkaska is off and running.

They broke ground on the railroad square project downtown.

It will add a new pavilion, commercial size kitchen, and electronic sign to the area.

The village hopes this becomes a space the community can use for a number of events.

“It is wonderful. We’ve been working on this project for five years and it took a lot of assistance from other people for starters MEDC really stepped to the window to fund the vast majority of the project, but we also had help from Rotary charities, the Grand Traverse Community Foundation, the Kalkaska economic development corporation,” said DDA Director Cash Cook.

The village hopes to have construction complete on railroad square by the end of the year.