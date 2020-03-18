Versiti Blood Centers of Michigan Urging People to Donate

“This crisis is posing a real risk to the inventory of all blood products across the nation,” said Brig Cutter, the manager for donor services at Versiti Blood Centers of Michigan in Traverse City.

The coronavirus has led to a shortage of blood donations right here in northern Michigan.

Versiti Blood Centers of Michigan say they had to cancel over 130 blood drives due to the spreading virus.

Those blood drives would have supplied around 10,000 units.

However they want donors to know, you can still help.

Their donor centers are still opened.

They are encouraging healthy donors to come in.

Versiti assures everyone they are taking extra precautions to keep donors and staff safe including checking donor’s temperatures when they first come in.

They need everyone’s help and are thankful for Munson’s recent decision regarding surgeries.

“Our regional partner Munson and many hospitals around the country have opted to cancel non urgent and elective surgeries which is going to help the situation,” said Cutter.

Again, Versiti is urging healthy people to come in and donate.

They’ll continue to sanitize and practice social distancing to keep everyone safe.