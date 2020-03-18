United Way of NW Michigan Looking For Volunteers

While most people are being asked to stay home with the coronavirus going on there is still a need for help from many organizations.

United Way of Northwest Michigan is looking for healthy, low risk individuals to volunteer.

Volunteers are needed for a number of jobs including working with local homeless shelters.

United Way’s President Seth Johnson says they aim to keep everyone safe while still helping those in need.

“While everything seems very, very scary and everyone seems very overwhelmed, we are going to get through this. We have such a strength of community up here, so we are going to get through this and we are going to come out better on the other side.”

United Way’s 2-1-1 information and referral service is still available 24/7 during the coronavirus pandemic and will remain open.