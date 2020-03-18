Trump Orders HUD to Suspend all Foreclosures/Evictions

President Trump announced on Wednesday that the Department of Housing and Urban Development will suspend foreclosures and evictions through April.

“We understand that people may not make their full rent payment the next several months because they might need money for groceries, food or other vital supplies,” says Traverse City Housing Commission Executive Director, Tony Lentych.

The Traverse City Housing Commission offers low-income housing.

They say most of their tenants work in industries that are taking a big hit from the coronavirus pandemic.

Lentych said, “A lot of people that live there work in the service sector and we knew that. That’s what it was designed for, so we do have an expected impact there. We plan to make that work with everybody.”

It’s important to note this suspension only applies to financial evictions.

“This will be when we’re trying to work with somebody who hasn’t paid rent for losing their job or has a severe cutback in the hours that they’ve been working on or something to that effect,” Lentych says.

And the owner of Traverse Real Estate, Tom Cronin, says for people facing foreclosure, this relief could give them the time they need.

Cronin says, “The biggest advantage would be to the person living in the home or the homeowner or the tenant. Where it gives them time to catch up on payment, maybe stop the foreclosure process or find other housing options.”

To qualify for this you must have a single family home backed by the Federal Housing Administration.