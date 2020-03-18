TCAPS Offering Virtual Counseling Services to Students, Families

Traverse City Area Public Schools is offering virtual counseling services to students or families while schools are closed due to the coronavirus.

TCAPS says they will provide virtual counseling services to students or families requiring assistance.

Parents will need to fill out a form. Certified staff will then reach out within 24 hours via phone call of a Google Hangout.

