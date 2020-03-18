Shanty on Lake Cadillac: Lions Club Takes Your Bets

If you live in the Cadillac area, you may have noticed one shanty still out on Lake Cadillac.

But it’s not there because someone forgot about it—it’s for a good cause.

This is the 13th year the Lions Club in Cadillac has put its shanty on the ice.

People purchase a ticket and bet on when it will fall through.

Nearly 1,500 tickets were sold, raising almost $2,000.

Tom Olmstead and Jim Higgins say that money allows the Lions Club to continue giving back to the community.

“It goes towards eyeglasses in the community, hearing aids. Money goes to Leader Dogs. We give money to Stehouwer Clinic and other charities in the community. A big thing now is diabetes awareness and helping people with education.”

The latest guess that it will break through is May 14.