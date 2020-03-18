Sen. Gary Peters, Local Car Dealership Discuss Big 3 Automakers Suspending Production

Detroit’s big three automakers are now suspending production in the U.S.

Ford, Fiat-Chrysler, and General Motors plants will close due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A Ford leader took to Twitter earlier Wednesday to announce the company will cease production starting Thursday night.

The United Auto Workers Union had been pushing for factories to close, because workers are afraid they’ll come into contact with the virus.

9&10 News spoke with Michigan Senator Gary Peters today about the move by the big three.

Local car dealerships say they have plenty of vehicles and parts in stock to navigate the shutdown.

“It just confirms we’re in a financial crisis as well as a public health crisis, so there’s no question about that. We have to focus on two things right now, we have to deal with this underlying disease. We also have to deal with a financial crisis,” said Peters.

“We have all the vehicles here, we have parts and we have people working to be able to fix your car. It’s very important for people right now to still have transportation, to be able to get to doctor’s appointments and grocery stores and any other important destinations,” said Terry Corrigan, General Manager and Owner of Classic Chevrolet in Lake City.

Dealerships say they’re taking the same approach to this shutdown as the UAW strike last year.