Sen. Gary Peters Discusses Federal Response to Coronavirus

We spoke to Senator Gary Peters on Wednesday about the federal response to the coronavirus.

He said the senate worked to pass legislation to help families struggling with sudden unemployment.

Peters said he also wanted more clarity from the Trump Administration about the closure of the U.S. border with Canada.

“As the border closes between the United States and Canada it’s important that essential people, essential jobs continue to be able to move back and forth. Just in the Metro Detroit Area for example there are several thousand nurses who live in Windsor and commute everyday into the Detroit area for hospitals all across southeast Michigan,” said Peters.

Senator Peters also says President Trump invoking the defense production act is a major step in increasing production of much needed medical supplies.