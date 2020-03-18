Otsego Co. Coronavirus Patient Speaks Out About Symptoms, Quarantine

The E-Free Church in Gaylord says the Otsego county coronavirus patient fell ill after he returned from a missions’ trip with the church.

Northern Michigan’s News Leader spoke to that patient via FaceTime.

“I’m all in, I feel called to it.”

Aaron has been to 7 countries on missions’ trips.

His latest trip was to Ethiopia. He was there helping single parents care for their children.

He says these trips often leaving a lasting impact there and, in his life…

“It makes a huge impact on our lives, we come home and learn a ton from them,” Aaron said.

Aaron had just no idea how much that trip would impact his life.

“For five days I felt great and then it just hit me,” Aaron said. “I a felt fever, sore throat, a headache, and body aches where you just want to lay down.”

When Aaron started to feel sick, he contacted his doctor, who recommended he go to the hospital.

Aaron was tested for the virus at Munson Healthcare Otesgo Memorial Hospital on March 12.

He didn’t receive his results until March 16, five days later.

“It was pretty frustrating to tell you the truth,” Aaron said. “I pretty much had a peace that I had it, and I needed to be smart and I needed to take care of myself.”

He went into quarantine, even from his wife and two kids.

“I haven’t hugged my wife or kids for a week,” Aaron said.

After four days sick, Aaron has been symptom free since Sunday.

“After today, I’ll be able to hold them and hug them and I’m looking forward to that,” Aaron said.

As for the others on that trip…

“No one else on the team has shown any symptoms at all,” said Scott Distler, lead pastor of the E Free Church in Gaylord. “We are told the likelihood of them being contagious before symptoms is very minimal.”

Distler also points out at the time of their trip, there were no travel restrictions or advisories to Ethiopia.

“Everyone on that team has done everything the health department and CDC has said all along the way and will continue to do that,” Distler said. “I’m proud of the team and the way they have responded to all of this.”

His message…

“I think we’re all nervous, no doubt about that, everybody is, but I really do believe we have to put faith over fear and realize God is still in control,” Distler said.

That is just how Aaron has got through this…

“There’s been a fair amount of weight on my shoulders, but my faith is a big deal, I know I can give that weight to God and he’ll carry it,” Aaron said.