Northern Michigan Gun Store Seeing Massive Sales Amid Coronavirus Panic

Shoppers around the country have emptied grocery stores, stocking up on things like non-perishable food and toilet paper.

Now, many are lining up at a different kind of retailer: gun stores.

Gun owner Teresa Gatzke stopped into Shooters on Wednesday.

“I bought ammo. I think it would be a great idea to stock up a little bit. I didn’t know how much of it was made in foreign countries and thought we might have a hard time getting some,” said Gatzke.

Firearm stores like Shooters in Traverse City have seen a major uptick in traffic since the start of the coronavirus outbreak.

General Manager Bill Freet says on Monday, sales were five times their usual volume for this time of year.

“You’re seeing people that are thinking this is the end of the world and stuff like that,” said Freet. “In the last week, uptick in sales and ammunition, holster sales, anything related to that gun market. Lots of people are starting to stockpile some ammunition.”

Freet says some ammunition is already gone, and many small handguns are selling out too. While many regulars are adding to their arsenal, many more are first time buyers.

“It kind of puts people in a panic any time there’s a natural disaster, people want to take care of themselves and be self-sufficient, all that. I think that’s why we’re seeing what we’re seeing now,”

Most of Freet’s customers are coming in for personal protection weapons, but they’re waiting much longer than usual at checkout. Background checks normally take around 10-15 minutes but now, with the high demand, the National Instant Criminal Background Check system is overloaded, and wait times are 45 minutes to an hour.

“Monday was an absolute zoo in here. Background checks are taking much, much longer the “NICS” is up 300% in background checks, which is crazy,” said Freet.

Freet says he has orders out to all his manufacturers and he wants to remind his customers to remain calm.

“There’s no need to stockpile 3,000 rounds of ammunition in an emergency like this, take what you need to suffice for this to get you through,” said Freet.

It’s also important to note that while many county clerk’s offices are closed to the public, it may be hard for customers to get their concealed pistol licenses at this time.