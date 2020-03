Newaygo Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Child

A Newaygo man is accused of sexually assaulting a child repeatedly over the course of months.

State police arrested Thomas Herman Friday.

Earlier this month troopers were tipped off about several incidents involving a child under the age of 13.

State police say the assaults had been going on since December.

Herman is charged with three counts of first-degree sex crimes and three counts of second-degree.

He could spend life in prison if convicted.