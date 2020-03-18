New Evidence Could Lead to Retrial of Rep. Larry Inman

The federal government says it has new evidence that should lead to a retrial of the state Representative Larry Inman.

Inman was indicted almost a year ago for attempted bribery, extortion and lying to the FBI.

In December, a jury cleared him of the lying charge but were hung on the first two counts.

Federal prosecutors have been pushing for a retrial on the bribery and extortion counts.

In a briefing filed Tuesday, they said they have new evidence that shows Inman lied during sworn depositions.

No official decision on a new trial has been made yet.