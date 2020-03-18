National Trout Festival Organizers Heartbroken Over Cancellation

The board for the National Trout Festival in Kalkaska says they’re heartbroken after announcing the cancellation of this year’s festival.

The board president says they tried holding off as long as they could but felt they had no other choice.

She says the last time the Trout Festival was cancelled was during World War II.

This year it would have been the 84 Trout Festival.

The board says they’re concerned about how this will impact local businesses in addition to the many vendors who are losing money.

The board has been planning since August for the festival that was set to take place the last weekend of April.

“We’re hoping this decision will make them understand that we care about our community and the people who live here. We didn’t make this decision lightly,” said Diana Needham, the president of the Kalkaska Trout Festival.

Needham says they’re looking ahead to the future and planning to come back bigger and better next year.