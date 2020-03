National Trout Festival in Kalkaska Canceled

One of Northern Michigan’s most popular festivals says there will not be any festivities in 2020.

The board of directors for the National Trout Festival in Kalkaska announced Tuesday the 2020 festival would be canceled.

The board said in a statement “As much as we would like to carry on with Kalkaska’s premier event, the health and safety of the community is our priority.”