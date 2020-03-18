Mackinac Bridge Authority Will Stop Accepting Cash Transactions Saturday

The Mackinac Bridge Authority will stop accepting crash transactions March 21 to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Starting Saturday, Mackinac Bridge customers will need to pay with a credit or debit card, or use a MacPass card or windshield sticker.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority and toll staff will be encouraging transition to non-cash payments for the next few days until cash is no longer accepted.

The toll collector will hold the credit card device out to drivers to insert their debit or credit cards.

For more information on the new payment policy, click here.