Lume Cannabis Co. Offers 10% Discount on Delivery Orders, Online Pre-Orders

In an effort to protect the health and safety of customers and staff, Lume Cannabis Co. is offering a 10% discount to all customers who place orders for delivery or online pre-orders for express checkout or curbside pick-up.

Lume says the 10% discount is being offered at all of its locations.

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Marijuana Regulatory Agency is allowing all licensed provisioning centers and adult-use stores to temporarily offer delivery and curbside pick-up services.

Effective immediately, Lume has implemented the following procedures in all stores:

Increased efforts to maintain the cleanliness of stores, including developing a regular schedule for disinfecting all surfaces in our stores.

All staff members are required to wear gloves when servicing customers.

Customers will no longer be able to touch or smell from the cannapods that hold our flower.

In Big Rapids and Evart, only three customers will be allowed in the lobby and on the sales floor at a time.

In Kalamazoo, Adrian, Owosso and Honor, only five customers will be allowed in the lobby and on the sales floor at a time.

After checking in at the reception desk, customers are encouraged to wait in their car until they receive a text telling them to come inside to wait in the lobby.