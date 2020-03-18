Lume Cannabis Co. Offers 10% Discount on Delivery Orders, Online Pre-Orders
In an effort to protect the health and safety of customers and staff, Lume Cannabis Co. is offering a 10% discount to all customers who place orders for delivery or online pre-orders for express checkout or curbside pick-up.
Lume says the 10% discount is being offered at all of its locations.
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Marijuana Regulatory Agency is allowing all licensed provisioning centers and adult-use stores to temporarily offer delivery and curbside pick-up services.
Effective immediately, Lume has implemented the following procedures in all stores:
- Increased efforts to maintain the cleanliness of stores, including developing a regular schedule for disinfecting all surfaces in our stores.
- All staff members are required to wear gloves when servicing customers.
- Customers will no longer be able to touch or smell from the cannapods that hold our flower.
- In Big Rapids and Evart, only three customers will be allowed in the lobby and on the sales floor at a time.
- In Kalamazoo, Adrian, Owosso and Honor, only five customers will be allowed in the lobby and on the sales floor at a time.
- After checking in at the reception desk, customers are encouraged to wait in their car until they receive a text telling them to come inside to wait in the lobby.