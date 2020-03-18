Lakeshore Food Club Shifts Business Model Due To COVID-19

The impact of COVID-19 is also being felt in local food pantries, not only by increased demand but the desire to keep their patrons healthy as well.

One local club is completely shifting their business model to help limit spread.

“We see things are just ramping up and we want to kind of get ahead of that as much as we can,” says Kate Lietz, program coordinator of the Lakeshore Food Club.

The Lakeshore Food Club closed Wednesday and will stay closed Thursday to be able to shift their business model from a grocery style food pantry to a drive up distribution style.

“Starting on Friday, we will reopen and we will be distributing boxes of food,” says Lietz.

The food club takes a lot of pride in its grocery store model, allowing people to come in and shop for what they need but they’re going to have to lose that identity for the time being

“It’s really sad and that’s really important to who we are and what we do here,” says Lietz.

The club asks that you sign up on their website or by phone and then come pick up your food between noon and 4 PM on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

“We’ll just offer a variety of greens and fruits and vegetables and hopefully protein,” says Lietz, “Whatever we can get.”

The scheduled pick-ups limit the exposure of staff and patrons while lowering the need for volunteers.

“A lot of our volunteers are in the high-risk category,” says Lietz, “We have tried to urge them to stay away for the time being.”

As demand is expected to rise, the food club is prepared to adapt.

“You don’t have to be a current food club member,” says Lietz, “If you need food and you’re here, we will give it to you.”

As with every COVID-19 related change, the timeline is unknown but with the help of local donations the club hopes to be here whenever needed.

“Obviously, for everybody it’s really, really stressful,” says Lietz, “Our mission is still to get people healthy food and we’re gonna be here doing it as long as we can.”