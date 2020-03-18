Healthy Living: Detecting Prostate Cancer Early

When prostate cancer is found early, the five-year survival rate is almost 100%.

But, when it goes undiagnosed and spreads, that percentage plummets to 30%.

Now, a look at, fusion biopsy, a cutting-edge technology combination that is the key to finding prostate cancer early so treatment can begin.

Courtney Hunter explains in Healthy Living.

Each year, 700,000 men with high PSA levels undergo repeat biopsies.

Although fusion biopsies are not available everywhere, it is worth asking your doctor about the procedure, especially if the risk in your family is high for prostate cancer.