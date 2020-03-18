GTPulse: Traverse City Consignment Shop Forms Free Food Pantry and Library

Lots of Facebook groups have popped up over the last few days with the intention to connect community members to help one another. Spark in the Dark has been helping northern Michigan residents in need since 2015, and the accommodating nature of the group is only getting stronger in these COVID-19 days to come.









Spark in the Dark works simply. When someone asks for an item they need, others who have it offer it up, and vice versa. Spark members have donated and received baby clothes and formula, propane payment help, food, furniture and so much more through the group. Abagail McKiernan is a woman I respect, admire and consider not only a friend to me but a friend to the local community in need. She’s the founder of Spark and works tirelessly to make sure that its members are getting connected to the resources they need. When I reached out to her for help finding stories of compassion and perseverance during these bizarre and trying times, she didn’t have to think twice.

“Spark has been inundated too because we’re one of the few places that can remain open,” she said.

Spark in the Dark has no brick and mortar location. It runs solely off of Facebook.

“We’re still functioning the same. Interestingly we’ve actually had an influx of people joining the group that are like, ‘times are hard, I really wanna help someone if I can,’ which has been awesome.”

Someone working to help has been Julie Light, owner of Small Wonders, Curvaceous and Curvaceous Bridal in Traverse City. Julie has made a small free library in front of her US-31 location as a way for parents to keep their young ones preoccupied and she didn’t stop there.

“Just hold on girl! A small food pantry is coming this week! I am just simply out of time before work this morning to try finding a shelving unit for it, but it will be a take what you need, leave what you don’t kind of thing! I truly believe that none of us can manage any of this alone, but together, we can build something great! Like…stone soup,” Julie said.

We talked on Monday and Julie, staying true to her word, has created a small food pantry for anyone to give or take what they need. The shelves being used for the food pantry are located in front of her shop.

“Under the front awning of Small Wonders and Curvaceous. 300 US 31 South in Chums Corner. We are across the street from the Marathon gas station and McGees 31. Total honor system, because I still believe in the integrity of our area!”

It’s people like Julie and Abagail who keep the northern Michigan community one we all behold and cherish. Keep their giving spirit in the front of your mind in these coming weeks, and stay with me at the newsletter to hear more stories of our admirable community members and for more information on local groups that are doing their part to help.