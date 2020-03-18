Cooking With Chef Hermann: Apple Almond Crostini

Apple Almond Crostini

Ingredients:

1 Baguette sliced into rounds

2 C Monty Jack Cheese shredded

2/3 C Mayo

½ C Almonds

6 bacon strips cooked and crumbled

1 granny smith apple sliced very thin

1 green onion chopped fine

Salt and pepper

Directions:

Heat oven to 350F.

Mix together the mayonnaise, cheese, and bacon. Season the mixture with salt and pepper. Place one or two sliced of apple on each round of baguette. Dollop the top with 1 TB of cheese mix on each baguette slice. Bake until cheese is melted. Remove from oven and top with the toasted almonds.

