Census Bureau Suspends Field Operations Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Another area being affected by the coronavirus is this year’s U.S. Census.

The Census Bureau says its suspending field operations for the next two weeks to keep its workers and the public healthy and safe.

The Census count got started last week.

The bureau says as of Wednesday, 11 million households had answered the Census questions.

Most Census workers won’t head into the field until May.

They’ll be knocking on doors to talk to people that haven’t turned in their questionnaires.

The Census Bureau is encouraging people to answer online.