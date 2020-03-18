Canadian Health Officials Confirm Coronavirus Case in Chippewa Co. Airport Traveler

Canadian health officials confirm that a woman from the Algoma District in Sault Ste Marie, Canada has the coronavirus.

Officials say that the woman, who is in her 50’s, was diagnosed on Monday.

This was one day after taking a Delta flight from Minneapolis to Chippewa County International Airport in Kinross.

The airport manager told us they reviewed security camera footage and that the woman had very little, if any, contact with property or people after the plane landed.

“We paid attention to the movement of that passenger in the terminal to make sure that she didn’t stay there for long periods of time. Basically she just got off the airplane and into the car. We were aware of the travel within the terminal,” said CIU Airport Manager, Tami Beseau.

She stresses that if you were on Delta flight 4212 on Sunday, March 15 at 10:45 p.m. to contact the Chippewa County Health Department.

Beseau says that particular plane can hold 50 people.

On Sunday night, it was about half full.