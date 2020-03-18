BREAKING: Michigan Hospital Reports State’s First Confirmed Coronavirus Death

A man who tested positive for COVID-19 passed away at a downstate hospital Wednesday morning. He is the first confirmed coronavirus death in Michigan.

Beaumont Health in Wayne County says the patient was a man in his 50s. The hospital says the man had other underlying medical conditions.

The hospital stated, “Our medical team went to extraordinary efforts to care for this patient and we are deeply saddened by his passing and empathize with his family,” Beaumont Health Chief Nursing Officer Susan Grant said. “Our physicians, nurses and medical staff are all working together to care for COVID-19 patients. During a time like this, we are united to battle this virus. Further, we must continue to serve and care for the non-COVID-19 needs of all patients whether they are giving birth, needing essential surgery or requiring lifesaving emergency procedures.”

Michigan officials have announced 15 new cases of coronavirus in Michigan.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 80.

