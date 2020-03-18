BREAKING: Michigan Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Jumps to 80

Michigan officials have announced 15 new cases of coronavirus in Michigan.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 80.

The new cases include 5 in Detroit, 2 in Macomb County, 7 in Oakland County and 1 in Wayne County.

A man who tested positive for COVID-19 passed away at a downstate hospital Wednesday morning. He is the first confirmed coronavirus death in Michigan.

Beaumont Health in Wayne County says the patient was a man in his 50s.

For the latest coronavirus news and additional resources, click here.