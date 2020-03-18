65 Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Michigan

A new executive order now has Gov. Whitmer’s signature.

It changes requirements in hospitals and care facilities to make sure more people get care.

She also requested the U.S. Small Business Administration issue an economic injury disaster declaration for the state.

The state also announced 12 more cases of coronavirus.

There are now 65 confirmed in Michigan, according to the state website. Two of those cases are in Northern Michigan.

And The Michigan Department of Corrections says two of its employees tested positive for coronavirus.

One is in Jackson County, the other in Detroit.

Spectrum Health says one of its employees tested positive as well. They say the worker is not in a direct patient care role, and say the exposure happened in the community, not through patient contact.

