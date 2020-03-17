White House Coronavirus Task Force Provides Response Update

Updated March 17 at 1 p.m. – The White House coronavirus task force provided an update on the measures they’re taking to limit the spread of COVID-19.

In response to the massive disruptions to daily life, President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin announced they’re working on a “big” and “bold” legislative package to address the coronavirus crisis, as the president put it. That includes “looking at sending checks to Americans immediately,” Mnuchin said Tuesday morning.

Mnuchin said the goal would be to get checks to Americans in two weeks to help workers cope with the economic effects of the crisis. The president wouldn’t say exactly how much those checks might be — Republican Senators Tom Cotton and Mitt Romney have suggested $1,000 per adult.

“We’re going big,” the president told reporters Tuesday.

Mnuchin announced that Americans who owe a payment to the IRS can defer up to $1 million per individual, and up to $10 million per corporation.

The president has asked all Americans to limit contact with others for 15 days, and he’s admitted the unprecedented measures being taken around the country could sink the United States into a recession.

COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has killed at least 95 of the more than 5,200 people who have diagnosed with it in the United States. Globally, the death toll is over 7,500, with the most aggressive outbreaks still spreading in Europe and Iran.

