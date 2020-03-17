Volunteer with the United Way of Northwest Michigan Today!

Marissa Van Alst,

Something to keep in mind right now is we can all help each other in different ways.

Right now the United Way of Northwest Michigan has an urgent need for healthy individuals to volunteer for a number of potential civic opportunitiesUnited

If you or your group are healthy and would like to look into potential volunteer opportunities around Grand Traverse County, click here to see their COVID-19 action page to register and start the volunteer process.

Categories: the four

Related Posts:

9&10 News Top Stories